About the Friends Reunion! Tour TV Sites
Friends videos! || Other Friends items || Tour Manhattan "Friends" Sites!
Friends
Friends Episode Guide -- Updated Sept 27, 2008
The latest version and this document's official home is http://www.friends-tv.org/epguide.html

Season 1 || Season 2 || Season 3 || Season 4 || Season 5 || Season 6 || Season 7 || Season 8 || Season 9 || Season 10
Search for a Plot || All Plot Summaries on One HTML Page
All Plot Summararies in a printer-friendly PDF file || Script Notes & Cross-references

Home || FAQ || Music from Episodes || Jump to the Joey site

©1997-2013 Darcy Partridge

First Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date
____________________________________________________________________
1.01 Pilot                                                09/22/1994
1.02 The One With the Sonogram at the End                 09/29/1994
1.03 The One With the Thumb                               10/06/1994
1.04 The One With George Stephanopoulos                   10/13/1994
1.05 The One With the East German Laundry Detergent       10/20/1994
1.06 The One With the Butt                                10/27/1994
1.07 The One With the Blackout                            11/03/1994
1.08 The One Where Nana Dies Twice                        11/10/1994
1.09 The One Where Underdog Gets Away                     11/17/1994
1.10 The One With the Monkey                              12/15/1994
1.11 The One With Mrs. Bing                               01/05/1995
1.12 The One With the Dozen Lasagnas                      01/12/1995
1.13 The One With the Boobies                             01/19/1995
1.14 The One With the Candy Hearts                        02/09/1995
1.15 The One With the Stoned Guy                          02/16/1995
1.16 The One With Two Parts, part 1                       02/23/1995
1.17 The One With Two Parts, part 2                       02/23/1995
1.18 The One With All the Poker                           03/02/1995
1.19 The One Where the Monkey Gets Away                   03/09/1995
1.20 The One with the Evil Orthodontist                   04/06/1995
1.21 The One with Fake Monica                             04/27/1995
1.22 The One with the Ick Factor                          05/04/1995
1.23 The One with the Birth                               05/11/1995
1.24 The One where Rachel Finds Out                       05/18/1995

Second Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
2.01 The One With Ross' New Girlfriend                    09/21/1995
2.02 The One With the Breast Milk                         09/28/1995
2.03 The One Where Heckles Dies                           10/05/1995
2.04 The One With Phoebe's Husband                        10/12/1995
2.05 The One With Five Steaks and an Eggplant             10/19/1995
2.06 The One With the Baby on the Bus                     11/02/1995
2.07 The One Where Ross Finds Out                         11/09/1995
2.08 The One With the List                                11/16/1995
2.09 The One With Phoebe's Dad                            12/14/1995
2.10 The One With Russ                                    01/04/1996
2.11 The One With The Lesbian Wedding                     01/18/1996
2.12 The One After the Superbowl, part 1                  01/28/1996
2.13 The One After the Superbowl, part 2                  01/28/1996
2.14 The One With The Prom Video                          02/01/1996
2.15 The One Where Ross and Rachel...You Know             02/08/1996
2.16 The One Where Joey Moves Out                         02/15/1996
2.17 The One Where Eddie Moves In                         02/22/1996
2.18 The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies                       03/21/1996
2.19 The One Where Eddie Won't Go                         03/28/1996
2.20 The One Where Old Yeller Dies                        04/04/1996
2.21 The One With The Bullies                             04/25/1996
2.22 The One With Two Parties                             05/02/1996
2.23 The One With The Chicken Pox                         05/09/1996
2.24 The One With Barry & Mindy's Wedding                 05/16/1996

Third Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
____________________________________________________________________
3.01 The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy               09/19/1996
3.02 The One Where No One's Ready                         09/26/1996
3.03 The One With The Jam                                 10/03/1996
3.04 The One With The Metaphorical Tunnel                 10/10/1996
3.05 The One With Frank, Jr.                              10/17/1996
3.06 The One With The Flashback                           10/31/1996
3.07 The One With The Racecar Bed                         11/07/1996
3.08 The One With The Giant Poking Device                 11/14/1996
3.09 The One With The Football                            11/21/1996
3.10 The One Where Rachel Quits                           12/12/1996
3.11 The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister   01/09/1997
3.12 The One With All The Jealousy                        01/16/1997
3.13 The One Where Monica and Richard Are Just Friends    01/30/1997
3.14 The One With Phoebe's Ex-Partner                     02/06/1997
3.15 The One Where Ross And Rachel Take A Break           02/13/1997
3.16 The One The Morning After                            02/20/1997
3.17 The One Without The Ski Trip                         03/06/1997
3.18 The One With The Hypnosis Tape                       03/13/1997
3.19 The One With The Tiny T-Shirt                        03/27/1997
3.20 The One With The Dollhouse                           04/10/1997
3.21 The One With a Chick. And a Duck.                    04/17/1997
3.22 The One With The Screamer                            04/24/1997
3.23 The One With Ross's Thing                            05/01/1997
3.24 The One With The Ultimate Fighting Champion          05/08/1997
3.25 The One At The Beach                                 05/15/1997

Fourth Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
4.01 The One With The Jellyfish                           09/25/1997
4.02 The One With The Cat                                 10/02/1997
4.03 The One With The 'Cuffs                              10/09/1997
4.04 The One With The Ballroom Dancing                    10/16/1997
4.05 The One With Joey's New Girlfriend                   10/30/1997
4.06 The One With The Dirty Girl                          11/06/1997
4.07 The One Where Chandler Crosses The Line              11/13/1997
4.08 The One With Chandler In A Box                       11/20/1997
4.09 The One Where They're Going To PARTY!                12/11/1997
4.10 The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie              12/18/1997
4.11 The One With Phoebe's Uterus                         01/08/1998
4.12 The One With The Embryos                             01/15/1998
4.13 The One With Rachel's Crush                          01/29/1998
4.14 The One With Joey's Dirty Day                        02/05/1998
4.15 The One With All The Rugby                           02/26/1998
4.16 The One With The Fake Party                          03/19/1998
4.17 The One With The Free Porn                           03/26/1998
4.18 The One With Rachel's New Dress                      04/02/1998
4.19 The One With All The Haste                           04/09/1998
4.20 The One With All The Wedding Dresses                 04/16/1998
4.21 The One With The Invitation                          04/23/1998
4.22 The One With The Worst Best Man Ever                 04/30/1998
4.23 The One With Ross's Wedding, part 1                  05/07/1998
4.24 The One With Ross's Wedding, part 2                  05/07/1998

Fifth Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
5.01 The One After Ross Says Rachel                       09/24/1998
5.02 The One With All The Kissing                         10/01/1998
5.03 The One With The Triplets                            10/08/1998
5.04 The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS                       10/15/1998
5.05 The One With The Kips                                10/29/1998
5.06 The One With The Yeti                                11/05/1998
5.07 The One Where Ross Moves In                          11/12/1998
5.08 The One With All The Thanksgivings                   11/19/1998
5.09 The One With Ross's Sandwich                         12/10/1998
5.10 The One With The Inappropriate Sister                12/17/1998
5.11 The One With All The Resolutions                     01/07/1999
5.12 The One With Chandler's Work Laugh                   01/21/1999
5.13 The One With Joey's Bag                              02/04/1999
5.14 The One Where Everybody Finds Out                    02/11/1999
5.15 The One With The Girl Who Hits Joey                  02/18/1999
5.16 The One With The Cop                                 02/25/1999
5.17 The One With Rachel's Inadvertent Kiss               03/18/1999
5.18 The One Where Rachel Smokes                          04/08/1999
5.19 The One Where Ross Can't Flirt                       04/22/1999
5.20 The One With The Ride-Along                          04/29/1999
5.21 The One With The Ball                                05/06/1999
5.22 The One With Joey's Big Break                        05/13/1999
5.23 The One In Vegas, Part 1                             05/20/1999
5.24 The One In Vegas, Part 2                             05/20/1999

Sixth Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
6.01 The One After Vegas                                  09/23/1999
6.02 The One Where Ross Hugs Rachel                       09/30/1999
6.03 The One With Ross's Denial                           10/07/1999
6.04 The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance               10/14/1999
6.05 The One With Joey's Porsche                          10/21/1999
6.06 The One On The Last Night                            11/04/1999
6.07 The One Where Phoebe Runs                            11/11/1999
6.08 The One With Ross's Teeth                            11/18/1999
6.09 The One Where Ross Got High                          11/25/1999
6.10 The One With The Routine                             12/16/1999
6.11 The One With The Apothecary Table                    01/06/2000
6.12 The One With The Joke                                01/13/2000
6.13 The One With Rachel's Sister                         02/03/2000
6.14 The One Where Chandler Can't Cry                     02/10/2000
6.15 The One That Could Have Been, part 1                 02/17/2000
6.16 The One That Could Have Been, part 2                 02/17/2000
6.17 The One With Unagi                                   02/24/2000
6.18 The One Where Ross Dates a Student                   03/09/2000
6.19 The One With Joey's Fridge                           03/23/2000
6.20 The One With Mac & C.H.E.E.S.E.                      04/13/2000
6.21 The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth's Dad             04/27/2000
6.22 The One Where Paul's The Man                         05/04/2000
6.23 The One With The Ring                                05/11/2000
6.24 The One With The Proposal, part 1                    05/18/2000
6.25 The One With The Proposal, part 2                    05/18/2000

Seventh Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
7.01 The One With Monica's Thunder                        10/12/2000
7.02 The One With Rachel's Book                           10/12/2000
7.03 The One With Phoebe's Cookies                        10/19/2000
7.04 The One With Rachel's Assistant                      10/26/2000
7.05 The One With The Engagement Picture                  11/02/2000
7.06 The One With The Nap Partners                        11/09/2000
7.07 The One With Ross's Library Book                     11/16/2000
7.08 The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs             11/23/2000
7.09 The One With All The Candy                           12/07/2000
7.10 The One With the Holiday Armadillo                   12/14/2000
7.11 The One With All The Cheesecakes                     01/04/2001
7.12 The One Where They're Up All Night                   01/11/2001
7.13 The One Where Rosita Dies                            02/01/2001
7.14 The One Where They All Turn Thirty                   02/08/2001
7.15 The One With Joey's New Brain                        02/15/2001
7.16 The One With The Truth About London                  02/22/2001
7.17 The One With The Cheap Wedding Dress                 03/15/2001
7.18 The One With Joey's Award                            03/29/2001
7.19 The One With Ross and Monica's Cousin                04/19/2001
7.20 The One With Rachel's Big Kiss                       04/26/2001
7.21 The One With The Vows                                05/03/2001
7.22 The One With Chandler's Dad                          05/10/2001
7.23 The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part 1   05/17/2001
7.24 The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part 2   05/17/2001

Eighth Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
8.01 The One After "I Do"                                 09/27/2001
8.02 The One With The Red Sweater                         10/04/2001
8.03 The One Where Rachel Tells...                        10/11/2001
8.04 The One With The Video Tape                          10/18/2001
8.05 The One With Rachel's Date                           10/25/2001
8.06 The One With The Halloween Party                     11/01/2001
8.07 The One With The Stain                               11/08/2001
8.08 The One With The Stripper                            11/15/2001
8.09 The One With The Rumor                               11/22/2001
8.10 The One With Monica's Boots                          12/06/2001
8.11 The One With Ross' Step Forward                      12/13/2001
8.12 The One Where Joey Dates Rachel                      01/10/2002
8.13 The One Where Chandler Takes a Bath                  01/17/2002
8.14 The One With The Secret Closet                       01/31/2002
8.15 The One With The Birthing Video                      02/07/2002
8.16 The One Where Joey Tells Rachel                      02/28/2002
8.17 The One With The Tea Leaves                          03/07/2002
8.18 The One In Massapequa                                03/28/2002
8.19 The One With Joey's Interview                        04/04/2002
8.20 The One With The Baby Shower                         04/25/2002
8.21 The One With The Cooking Class                       05/02/2002
8.22 The One Where Rachel is Late                         05/09/2002
8.23 The One Where Rachel Has a Baby, part 1              05/16/2002
8.24 The One Where Rachel Has a Baby, part 2              05/16/2002

Ninth Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
9.01 The One Where No One Proposes                        09/26/2002
9.02 The One Where Emma Cries                             10/03/2002
9.03 The One With the Pediatrician                        10/10/2002
9.04 The One With the Sharks                              10/17/2002
9.05 The One With Phoebe's Birthday Dinner                10/31/2002
9.06 The One With the Male Nanny                          11/07/2002
9.07 The One With Ross's Inappropriate Song               11/14/2002
9.08 The One With Rachel's Other Sister                   11/21/2002
9.09 The One With Rachel's Phone Number                   12/05/2002
9.10 The One With Christmas in Tulsa                      12/12/2002
9.11 The One Where Rachel Goes Back To Work               01/09/2003
9.12 The One With Phoebe's Rats                           01/16/2003
9.13 The One Where Monica Sings                           01/30/2003
9.14 The One With The Blind Dates                         02/06/2003
9.15 The One With The Mugging                             02/13/2003
9.16 The One With The Boob Job                            02/20/2003
9.17 The One With The Memorial Service                    03/13/2003
9.18 The One With The Lottery                             04/03/2003
9.19 The One With Rachel's Dream                          04/17/2003
9.20 The One With The Soap Opera Party                    04/24/2003
9.21 The One With The Fertility Test                      05/01/2003
9.22 The One With The Donor                               05/08/2003
9.23 The One In Barbados, part 1                          05/15/2003
9.24 The One In Barbados, part 2                          05/15/2003

Tenth Season

Num Title                                         Original Air Date 
_____________________________________________________________________
10.01 The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss                  09/25/2003
10.02 The One Where Ross is Fine                          10/02/2003
10.03 The One With Ross's Tan                             10/09/2003
10.04 The One With the Cake                               10/23/2003
10.05 The One Where Rachel's Sister Baby-sits             10/30/2003
10.06 The One With Ross's Grant                           11/06/2003
10.07 The One With the Home Study                         11/13/2003
10.08 The One With the Late Thanksgiving                  11/20/2003
10.09 The One With The Birth Mother                       01/08/2004
10.10 The One Where Chandler Gets Caught                  01/15/2004
10.11 The One Where The Stripper Cries                    02/05/2004
10.12 The One With Phoebe's Wedding                       02/12/2004
10.13 The One Where Joey Speaks French                    02/19/2004
10.14 The One With Princess Consuela                      02/26/2004
10.15 The One Where Estelle Dies                          04/22/2004
10.16 The One With Rachel's Going Away Party              04/29/2004
10.17 The Last One, Part 1                                05/06/2004
10.18 The Last One, Part 2                                05/06/2004